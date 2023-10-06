Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival begins Saturday

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond is preparing for a weekend of celebration. The annual Millstone Festival begins Saturday afternoon, but they’re also celebrating a milestone birthday and a piece of Kentucky history being dedicated to the city.

“The whole city is buzzing in preparation for Millstone tomorrow,” said Kelley McBride, public information officer and community development coordinator for the City of Richmond.

It’s the third year for Richmond’s Millstone Festival, a festival celebrating exactly what it sounds like.

“If you realize how important mills were in our history and economy...if you didn’t have flour, you didn’t eat,” said McBride.

McBride explained that Richmond was known for its abundance of mills, and the festival is to celebrate that part of Richmond’s history.

But it’s not the only thing they’re celebrating; a historic landmark named after Daniel Boone’s brother, Squire Boone, is being dedicated to Richmond during the festival as well.

In May of 1769, Daniel Boone went on a hunt through Kentucky and left behind his brother. On Squire’s way to find Daniel, he passed through Madison County.

“When Squire left, he and Daniel made an agreement that when Squire came back, he was coming back on a certain day. He did come back on that day, but Daniel was off hunting near the Ohio River. So Squire found this upright rock, carved his name Squire Boone, and the year 1770 on it to let his brother know that he had returned,” said Sharon Graves, historic property interpreter.

The landmark will remain in City Hall, and have a grand welcome to its new home Saturday. They plan to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the city, and because it’s the city’s 225th birthday, the first 225 people to arrive will receive cake pops.

The event happens on Richmond’s Main Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.