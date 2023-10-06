Saturday brings in sweater weather and sunshine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We were warm and sunny for Friday with highs up in the upper 70s! Tomorrow will bring in BIG changes with highs only topping out in the lower 60s by the afternoon.

We’ll start in the 40s and end in the 60s!

Sunday also stays cool with highs only topping out in the middle 60s. Some patchy frost is possible in some areas Sunday morning as a few of us wake up in the 30s! We’re not looking at a full-on frost/freeze event, but this is just enough to give us a little taste of Fall. A small chance for showers creeps in for Monday as temperatures gradually rise back near normal for this time of year (mid 70s) by the end of next week. Another shot of rain will likely arrive along another frontal boundary as we move into next Friday. Grab the sweatshirts and hot apple cider as you cozy in for the chilly weekend!

