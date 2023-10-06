Savannah Bananas set to play at Louisville Slugger Field in 2024

(thesavannahbananas.com)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Savannah Bananas announced that their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will come to Louisville, according to a release.

The team is set to come to the Slugger Field from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3. Tickets will be sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas, but are not yet on sale, officials said.

The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball. This version is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules like no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one showdown at the end of a tied game.

“We are excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Louisville this summer,” Louisville Bats President Greg Galiette said. “Fans here in town will love the unique experience the Bananas are sure to bring to Louisville Slugger Field.”

For a complete schedule and ticket opportunities, click or tap here and join the Ticket Lottery List for the chance to purchase tickets. The ticket lottery closes on Dec. 1.

