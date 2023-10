SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for gas theft suspects.

Police say the two suspects stole gas from Gold City Grocery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-586-7425 or 270-586-8824.

Two suspects are believed to have stolen gas from Gold City Grocery in Simpson County. (Simpson County Sheriff's Office FB)

