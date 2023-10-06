Sunny and seasonable!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s.

The real chilly weather is still expected over the weekend.

Low temperatures will likely slip to around 40 early Saturday morning, and even upper 30s Sunday morning.

Frost is not totally out of the question for some areas closer to the Cumberland Plateau in eastern Kentucky. Temperatures then moderate a little more coming out of the weekend.

