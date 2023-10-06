BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s.

Sunny and seasonable!

The real chilly weather is still expected over the weekend.

Low temperatures will likely slip to around 40 early Saturday morning, and even upper 30s Sunday morning.

Frost is not totally out of the question for some areas closer to the Cumberland Plateau in eastern Kentucky. Temperatures then moderate a little more coming out of the weekend.

