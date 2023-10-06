Voter registrations surges ahead of deadlines

Voting booths
Voting booths(PRNewswire)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continues to surge ahead of the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline, with 8,614 new voters added in September.

“We’re hopeful that surging voter registration bodes for a solid turnout in the November election,” said Adams. “To vote in that election, be sure to register at govote.ky.gov by Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.”

In September, 5,105 voters were removed – 3,999 deceased voters, 650 voters who were convicted of felonies, 320 who moved out of state, 80 who voluntarily de-registered, 55 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and one duplicate registration.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,600,280 voters.

Republican registration grew by 2,846 voters, a .18 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate with 1,526,292 voters.

Democratic registration decreased by 1,068, a .07 percent decrease.

There are 353,596 voters registered as Independent or under other political parties, amassing 10 percent of the electorate.

“Other” registration increased by 1,731 voters, a .49 percent increase.

Kentuckians must register to vote by 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 to vote in the November election.

Anyone interested in registering or updating their registration can do so at govote.ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges following a trespassing complaint
2 arrested for several charges after trespass complaint
While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year...
Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
Glasgow man arrested on multiple charges after officers responded to reports of shots fired
Glasgow man arrested on gun, drug charges

Latest News

Vehicle crashed due to a pursuit by police, according to a release.
Greenville Fire Department responds to vehicle wreck in corn field
3 DEGREE 10/06
Southcentral Bank's 3 Degree Recipient: The Bowling Green Noon Lion's Club
HOPKINSVILLE DRUG
Six arrested following multi-agency drug bust in Hopkinsville
Police respond.
6 arrested following multi-agency drug bust in Hopkinsville