5th annual Operation Anvil battle reenactment hosted at Phil Moore Park

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) -The fifth annual ‘Operation Anvil’ World War II reenactment was hosted at Phil Moore Park this weekend, recreating the historic battle and honoring veterans with medals of recognition throughout the day.

Operation Anvil, originally known as Operation Dragoon, was originally meant to coincide with Operation Overlord on D-Day in 1944, however, due to logistic issues, it actually occurred in August of the same year. The battle at Phil Moore Park is meant to recreate any given battle that would have occurred inland after Allied Troops stormed the beaches of Normandy.

True to historic fashion, those participating in the battle slept overnight in authentic tents of the period and awoke early to orders from their commanders.

“The enlisted men stay in the pub tents, the officers and NCO’s stay in the larger tents, normally. It got a little cold, but hey, we had fun. We had a good time, it’s the camaraderie, that’s what this is all about,” explained Bear Whitworth, a veteran and the day’s commander of the Allied troops.

That camaraderie between the troops was clear to see when they took to the field, wielding weapons and driving vehicles of the time period. Tanks, jeeps, and other weapon-bearing vehicles riddled the battlefield along with simulated American and German troops as families looked on, many of whom were also dressed in period accurate clothing.

“We’re real family oriented, so some people will join up with their whole families,” said Whitworth.

Organizers of the event say that the true goal of the event each year is honoring those that have served their country, including two World War II veterans that were in attendance for the reenactment. 97-year-old Frank Smothers and 101-year-old Hayward Minton observed the battle and received medals of recognition for their service.

“The whole purpose of Operation Anvil, the way we started it, was to recognize the World War II veterans through current operations veterans,” explained Rick Dickerson, emcee of the event, veteran, and executive director of Honoring Our Heroes. “It’s not so much about putting on the battle, as much as it is about recognizing the veterans that have served our country.”

All veterans in attendance received medals of recognition for their service as well. Dickerson hopes that the battle itself will serve as a gateway for the public to take a vested interest in history and to recognize the sacrifices that soldiers have made throughout history.

“The battle is kind of a fun part, because they get to see the World War II vehicles actually operating and doing different things, and then they get a chance to go through the different camps and look at how the soldiers in World War II would have lived,” said Dickerson.

Those interested in recreating historic battles are encouraged to attend events in the future, find a unit local to them, and to inquire online about reenactments near them.

