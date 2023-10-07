BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is continuing to raise awareness for the many resources available to victims of domestic violence.

“It takes the average survivor 7 times to leave an abuser,” said BRASS Director of HR Hannah Hartley. “1 in 3 men in Kentucky and 1 in 2 women in Kentucky will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives.”

It’s an issue that doesn’t discriminate and is complex to define. What is domestic violence?

“In 2023 we define a lot of different behaviors as domestic violence. Of course, there is physical abuse, but also financial abuse, and emotional abuse. Isolation from people’s family. Gaslighting and I think of that one as rewriting history in the mind of your partner.”

Signs like personality changes and lapses in confidence around their partner can be tell-tale signs of domestic violence.

BRASS offers a short quiz that potential victims of domestic violence can take to gain clarity on their situation.

There are also signs that could predict domestically violent tendencies in a partner.

“Really sudden mood changes in your partner,” Hartley said. “If they seem to have really aggressive distrust in you when you haven’t given them a reason to be. Threats of any kind, not just threats of violence but also threats as in if you leave no one will ever love you.”

BRASS’s services are always 100% free and confidential and available to everyone, men and women.

“If you are currently experiencing domestic violence, you can call our crisis line as many times as you want,” Hartley said. “You can call us three times a day every day, we will always answer the phone. We will always do everything we can to get you a safety plan and figure out what your next step should be.”

The crisis hotline for BRASS is 1-800-928-1183, although emergencies should be directed to 911.

BRASS has a month full of activities planned to raise awareness for domestic violence that can be found here:

BRASS works to fund its resources outside of minimal grants with its very own eBay store. A partnership with a local department store provides them with an array of products to sell here, where all the proceeds directly benefit victims of domestic violence.

Any additional information on the resources BRASS provides can be found on their Facebook.

