BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence

October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is...
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is continuing to raise awareness for their many resources available to victims of domestic violence.(MASON FLETCHER)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is continuing to raise awareness for the many resources available to victims of domestic violence.

“It takes the average survivor 7 times to leave an abuser,” said BRASS Director of HR Hannah Hartley. “1 in 3 men in Kentucky and 1 in 2 women in Kentucky will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives.”

It’s an issue that doesn’t discriminate and is complex to define. What is domestic violence?

“In 2023 we define a lot of different behaviors as domestic violence. Of course, there is physical abuse, but also financial abuse, and emotional abuse. Isolation from people’s family. Gaslighting and I think of that one as rewriting history in the mind of your partner.”

Signs like personality changes and lapses in confidence around their partner can be tell-tale signs of domestic violence.

BRASS offers a short quiz that potential victims of domestic violence can take to gain clarity on their situation.

ARE YOU A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE QUIZE
ARE YOU A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE QUIZE(MASON FLETCHER)

There are also signs that could predict domestically violent tendencies in a partner.

“Really sudden mood changes in your partner,” Hartley said. “If they seem to have really aggressive distrust in you when you haven’t given them a reason to be. Threats of any kind, not just threats of violence but also threats as in if you leave no one will ever love you.”

BRASS’s services are always 100% free and confidential and available to everyone, men and women.

“If you are currently experiencing domestic violence, you can call our crisis line as many times as you want,” Hartley said. “You can call us three times a day every day, we will always answer the phone. We will always do everything we can to get you a safety plan and figure out what your next step should be.”

The crisis hotline for BRASS is 1-800-928-1183, although emergencies should be directed to 911.

BRASS has a month full of activities planned to raise awareness for domestic violence that can be found here:

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH CALENDAR
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH CALENDAR(MASON FLETCHER)

BRASS works to fund its resources outside of minimal grants with its very own eBay store. A partnership with a local department store provides them with an array of products to sell here, where all the proceeds directly benefit victims of domestic violence.

Any additional information on the resources BRASS provides can be found on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year...
Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide
Two people are facing charges following a trespassing complaint
2 arrested for several charges after trespass complaint
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment

Latest News

Western Kentucky University
WKU’s Hardin Planetarium announces reopening date following sudden closure
Allen Co. leaders gathered at the open house to celebrate renovations and the building's new...
Allen Co. ARC, LifeSkills unveil renovations and new name at open house
Allen ARC, the longtime home of LifeSkills Industries in Allen County, underwent a major...
Allen Co. ARC, LifeSkills unveil renovations and new name at open house
This morning in Frankfort, the class of 30 walked across the stage to receive their certificates.
Kentucky State Police graduates its largest class of dispatchers