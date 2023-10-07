Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A city councilman was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The City of Hopkinsville said in a news release Ward 12 City Councilman Matthew Handy was returning home from Clarksville, Tennessee when the accident occurred and was arrested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Handy was not injured and no one else was involved in the accident, according to city officials.

The incident is currently under investigation by the city, and officials say they’re working under consultation of the city attorney to determine next steps.

In the news release, Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight said the city’s response will be guided by transparency and accountability.

“We hold our public officials to a high standard of conduct, and this incident is deeply concerning,” Mayor Knight stated. “The safety and well-being of our residents is paramount, and such behavior will not be tolerated. Simultaneously, though, we want to make sure that Councilman Handy receives the help and treatment he needs and will be assisting to ensure he does.”

This is a developing story.

