Natural Bridge focusing on regrowth after forest fire

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just about a week into our fall forest fire season here in the Bluegrass, and local officials are encouraging people to be cautious when they head out to enjoy Kentucky’s landscape.

Natural Bridge State Park experienced a forest fire this past spring, burning over 100 acres, and as we head into fall forest fire season, they are focused on regrowth.

“It started on a Monday, and I believed they had it contained by that Friday,” said Trail Supervisor Brian Gasdorf. “They were having a hard time getting control of it just due to the weather conditions – it was very, very dry conditions”

At the end of April, a forest fire began in the beautiful mountains of the park, charring the trees and foliage around the popular tourist attraction, the Skylift.

The fire took place during spring fire season, which is from February 15 to April 30. Kentuckians are now in the midst of Fall forest fire season, and the US Forest Service is hoping folks make an effort to protect places like our state parks.

The park is lucky to have contained the fire to only 125 acres out of the approximately 2,000 it encompasses and damaged only 2 miles of the 20 miles of trails. But while charred bark and ground is still visible – the growth the region has experienced in the wake of the fire is inspiring.

“When you first came up here after it happened, it did kind of have that, somewhat depressing look as that fire had come through and done quite a bit of damage. Once time had progressed. We’ve gotten less and less of those questions, I think some people just know, but also we are starting to get a lot of regrowth,” Gosdorf said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.