Police searching for suspect behind officer involved shooting in Allen County

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A large police presence is in the area of New Buck Creek Road as they search for a suspect in an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted Simpson County deputies in a pursuit in which the suspect shot a Simpson County deputy. The deputy was not injured.

The pursuit continued into Allen County and police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.

Allen County Sheriff Brandon Ford told WBKO they, along with Simpson County deputies and Kentucky State Police are still attempting to locate the suspect.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO they are currently assisting Simpson County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpson County Sheriff's Office.
