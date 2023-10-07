WKU’s Hardin Planetarium announces reopening date following sudden closure

Western Kentucky University
Western Kentucky University(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four weeks of no shows, Western Kentucky University’s Hardin Planetarium announced their doors will be open again Tuesday Oct. 10.

The official reason for the closure was due to the planetarium’s projector experiencing a technical failure back in mid-September.

“Without a projector, there is no planetarium show, so this was urgent,” said Planetarium Specialist Chris Chandler in a news release. “Finding a repair shop for such a specialty device was challenging, but we found a vendor who was able to provide quality service.”

University officials say the repair was expected to take up to two months but was completed in four weeks.

In that time, officials say both entrances to the planetarium have also been renovated.

“We understand this was frustrating to our guests accustomed to a predictable schedule,” Chandler said in the news release. “We greatly appreciate the flexibility and patience of our guests, and shows are now back on schedule.”

With the planetarium reopening, “‘Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon:’ 50 Years in a Heartbeat” will be shown on Friday nights and select Saturdays through March 2024. You can find tickets for the event on the planetarium’s website.

There is also a free regular show available called “Lives of the Stars,” where guests can point a laser pointer at a star in the virtual sky to learn its name, distance, size and color. Those shows happen every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Hardin Planetarium is located at 1501 State St. in Bowling Green.

