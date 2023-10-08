2023 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final round of this year’s Leachman KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship finished play at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday afternoon.

Nine Bowling Green area golfers took the stage for this year’s state championship. Ben Davenport, Reed Richey, and Graham Hightower from Bowling Green, Barton Rutledge from ACS, and the Greenwood team consisted of Jacob Lang, Layton Richey, Jake Russell, Ryan Loiars, and Eli Wade.

Brady Smith from Christian Academy-Louisville won the overall event, shooting a 65 in round one to give him some cushion going into day 2 before shooting a 71, totaling for a winning score of 136 (-8).

For Southcentral Kentucky competitors, Greenwood’s Jacob Lang and Bowling Green’s Ben Davenport led the way tying for 4th place. Both finished the weekend with a 145 (+1).

Barton Rutledge from ACS finished at 6 over par (150) which was good enough for a T11 finish. Barton shot a 73 (+1) on day one and a 77 (+5) on day two.

The Bowling Green Purple’s Reed Richey finished at 10 over par (154) which placed him at T20. He shot 75 in round one and 79 in round two.

Greenwood’s Layton Richey finished T25, shooting 155 (+11) for the weekend. He recorded a 76 on day one and a 79 on day two.

Jake Russell for Greenwood scored 167 (+23) in 2 rounds. He finished T61, shooting 82 on day one and 85 on day two.

Gator’s Ryan Loiars finished T72, shooting 172 for the weekend. He tallied scores of 88 and 84 in days one and two respectively.

Rounding out the last of the individual competitors, Greenwood’s Eli Wade finished 88th, tallying a score of 190(+46) through the championship.

On the team side of the competition, the Greenwood Gators finished 4th out of 9 schools competing in the championship.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.