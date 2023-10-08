Another chilly day expected for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sweater weather was in full swing today with highs only topping out in the middle 60s. Tomorrow is looking to stay cool with highs hovering in the middle 60s with a mix of clouds and sun.

A few areas of frost may be possible as you head out the door on Sunday morning, especially for those east of I-65. Monday and Tuesday will see highs right around 70° with sunshine. Better chances for rain and storms are starting to signal for Thursday night through Saturday as a powerful cold front blasts through the region. High temperatures will go from the upper 80s to the 60s again for highs. Slowly but surely, we are slipping into fall!

