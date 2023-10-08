Magnolia Street family continues Halloween celebration for the 13th year

The family's show will reach it's peak with the arrival of 'CarnEvil' on Halloween night.
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 8, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One family on Magnolia Street has been astonishing the Bowling Green community with their annual Halloween display for over 13 years, bringing in live actors and creating a free haunted experience for the entire month of October.

Melanie Chaffin and her family began their operation over a decade ago with a small display, and since then, it’s grown more elaborate each year. Chaffin says that the Halloween spirit runs strong in her family, and the fascination began long before the displays.

“When I was a kid, I’ve always grew up loving Halloween. We always trick or treated, it just brings out the kid in me, you know?” Chaffin said. “And I hope it does it for everyone else too. It’s just an awesome feeling, you can just be somebody else and just enjoy doing it and having a great time doing it.”

Chaffin hopes to recreate that joy that she experienced as a child for the rest of the Bowling Green community, and she believes that begins with inviting the public to her home to witness the wonder of the haunted season.

“I mean, that’s why we do it. Not only for us to enjoy it, but we do it for the community. Everybody, over the years, it’s been a great response just praising us and thanking us for doing this for the community and for other people to enjoy,” Chaffin explained.

All are welcome to visit the nightly show through October, with the lights and displays typically lit from sundown to 10 p.m. To get the best possible experience, Chaffin says that visitors should know when to come by.

“Weekends, I’ll usually leave them on ‘til 11. But Friday nights you’re definitely going to get a little bit of a better show, because, you know, the monsters are out!” she explained.

While Melanie leads the family operation, she says that it would not be possible without the help of those closest to her. Her family is on boards as some of the show’s live actors and helps with the logistics, including the annual cost and storage of the displays.

“Actually, it’s a family thing. It’s not just me, it’s my brothers, it’s my sister-in-law, it’s the whole family. We all come together to do this,” she explained.

The show appropriately reaches its peak on Halloween night.

“CarnEvil comes in, and you know, just takes over everything and we’re going to have stages and more props, more actors, and of course lots and lots of candy to give out to everyone,” said Chaffin.

Those interested in the display are encouraged to visit while they can, as the family will begin tearing the displays down on November 1.

