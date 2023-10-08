Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to our sister station WVLT in Knoxville, 12 East Tennesseans were in Israel during the attack. A former news anchor for WVLT, Alan Williams, said he heard blasts and sirens while having his morning coffee.

Williams went to Israel on a mission trip with 11 other East Tennesseans before Hamas attacked Israel.

“This morning I was having coffee, and I heard a loud explosion, but it sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams said.

Williams reported that a rocket had struck about two miles from where he was having coffee, according to WVLT.

“When we got here at the gates of Jerusalem, at the gates of the inner city, so to speak, the old city, we looked up and there was a rocket trail and Israelis were trying to blow it out of the sky,” Williams said.

Williams said he after the blast, he saw bus pull up with 50 Israeli soldiers with oozies.

“So that’s what we’re facing right here,” Williams explained. “That is today, and they say now there’s a war going on.”

Williams explained that he and the other 11 aren’t really afraid. He said they feel safe inside the city walls.

“Of course, we’re in the holiest place in the world and we’re certainly doing a lot of praying,” Williams said.

On Saturday morning, Hamas attacked Israel leaving hundreds dead and about 1,500 injured making it one of the deadliest attacks in Israel in decades.

The attack happened on the Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah, which is normally a day of celebration when Jewish people complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

