WKU Athletics set for Barren County Takeover

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County have two great opportunities to join the Hilltoppers in their own backyard.

On Oct. 9, the Tops Live radio show will be live at Colton’s Steakhouse from 7-8 p.m. and on Oct. 12, Steve Lutz and the WKU Men’s Basketball program will hold an open practice and scrimmage at Barren County High School beginning at 6 p.m.

Monday’s Tops Live show will feature Hilltopper Football head coach Tyson Helton from 7-7:30 as he breaks down Thursday’s game at Louisiana Tech and looks ahead to a showdown at Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Oct. 17. After Helton, Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson will recap a four-game week, which includes a midweek sweep at Liberty and WKU’s home series against Jacksonville State on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the men’s basketball event is free and open to the public. The open practice will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Red and White scrimmage. During the event, fans will have the opportunity to hear from President Timothy Caboni, Athletic Director Todd Stewart, Coach Steve Lutz, and Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews. WKU’s Dance Team will perform and everybody’s favorite, lovable mascot, Big Red, will be in attendance.

Following the event, fans can get autographs from their favorite Hilltopper Basketball players and have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including player-specific gear from WKU’s online NIL Store. Promotional giveaways will be available at the event and tickets to upcoming WKU sporting events will be available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.