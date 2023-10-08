WKU Athletics set for Barren County Takeover

On Oct. 12, Steve Lutz and the WKU Men's Basketball program will hold an open practice and...
On Oct. 12, Steve Lutz and the WKU Men's Basketball program will hold an open practice and scrimmage at Barren County High School beginning at 6 p.m.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County have two great opportunities to join the Hilltoppers in their own backyard.

On Oct. 9, the Tops Live radio show will be live at Colton’s Steakhouse from 7-8 p.m. and on Oct. 12, Steve Lutz and the WKU Men’s Basketball program will hold an open practice and scrimmage at Barren County High School beginning at 6 p.m.

Monday’s Tops Live show will feature Hilltopper Football head coach Tyson Helton from 7-7:30 as he breaks down Thursday’s game at Louisiana Tech and looks ahead to a showdown at Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Oct. 17. After Helton, Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson will recap a four-game week, which includes a midweek sweep at Liberty and WKU’s home series against Jacksonville State on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the men’s basketball event is free and open to the public. The open practice will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Red and White scrimmage. During the event, fans will have the opportunity to hear from President Timothy Caboni, Athletic Director Todd Stewart, Coach Steve Lutz, and Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews. WKU’s Dance Team will perform and everybody’s favorite, lovable mascot, Big Red, will be in attendance.

Following the event, fans can get autographs from their favorite Hilltopper Basketball players and have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including player-specific gear from WKU’s online NIL Store. Promotional giveaways will be available at the event and tickets to upcoming WKU sporting events will be available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, police investigating officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is...
BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year...
Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide

Latest News

WKU Soccer falls to UTEP
WKU Volleyball completes the sweep over Jax State
WKU Volleyball completes the sweep over Jax State
2023 Leachman KHSAA boys state golf championship results
2023 Leachman KHSAA boys state golf championship results
WKU Volleyball Completes Sweep Over Jacksonville State
WKU Volleyball Completes Sweep Over Jacksonville State