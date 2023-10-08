WKU Soccer falls to UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (3-3-7, 1-1-2 CUSA) fell on the road to UTEP (2-10-2, 1-3-1 CUSA) on Saturday night in El Paso.

It was a stalemate through most of the first half until the Miners scored the lone goal of the match in the 33rd minute.

WKU outshot UTEP 9-7 in the match, including a 3-2 margin in shots on goal. Kayla Meyer and Aspen Seaich led the Lady Toppers with three shots each. Katie Erwin had two and Rebecca Roth had one. WKU goalkeeper made one save in the match.

The loss ended a four-match unbeaten streak for WKU that featured two wins and two ties. It is also the Lady Toppers’ first loss in conference play this season.

The Lady Toppers will return to Bowling Green to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.

