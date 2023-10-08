WKU Volleyball Completes Sweep Over Jacksonville State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a heavy one-sided blocking match, the Hilltoppers swept new CUSA opponent Jacksonville State in the program’s first match in history Saturday afternoon. The Tops stuffed 10 blocks against the Gamecocks’ one, while Paige Briggs, Kaylee Cox, and Kenadee Coyle led the charge on offense with eight kills a piece.

“Jacksonville State played really hard, played free, played competitively. We were flat – I’m not sure if that’s something you can escape with the week we’ve had with flights to Liberty and practice”, said head coach Travis Hudson. “It’s a lot to ask of these kids and I’m proud that we fought enough to make it over the finish line and hopefully tomorrow will be an even better version of us.”

WKU hit .263 collectively, as setter Callie Bauer performed 25 assists and libero Abby Schaefer picked up 15 digs from the back row. Schaefer also led the Red and White with two of the Hilltoppers’ six aces from the service line in the afternoon match up. WKU 3, JAX STATE 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Set 1

Paige Briggs opened up the match with back-to-back kills on the left side of the court before the Gamecocks jumped back in to even the score with a 3-1 run. Both teams rallied up on the board with five ties before WKU ran on three straight points that featured a setter dump from Callie Bauer and solo block off the hands of Paige Briggs. Still keeping the lead, JSU fought back within one until a 6-1 scoring drive in favor of the Red and White widened a six-point match. At the 20-14 mark, a sideout Gamecocks service error followed by a block assist from Kaylee Cox and Logan Grevengoed and Kelsey Brangers ace put the Hilltoppers within three points of set point. After Jax State took back two, an errant service into the net on the Gamecocks’ side sealed the first set for WKU.

Set 2

After WKU opened the set out with a 4-2 lead, both the Hilltoppers and Gamecocks stayed even keeled at the beginning, marking a tie at four apiece after JSU hit two back-to-back kills. The Tops kept the lead until dropping into three points against as the Gamecocks tied the set at nine points. WKU rallied on their own court, working for four points in a row with a Cox and Logan Grevengoed kill, solo stuff from Briggs, and Cox service ace. Another 4-0 run from the Tops would widen the margin to seven points on the board. Both teams would run back-and-forth on the board until the momentum off of a Gabby Weihe and Kaylee Cox block in the middle would drive three straight for WKU. After Jax State drove in three more points, the Tops would take the match lead on a sideout attacking error on the Gamecocks.

Set 3

Jax State kept the Hilltoppers on their toes as they forced five set ties in the first 12 total points of the frame. After a Gamecocks kill to the back row, giving them the 4-3 lead, WKU dug deep into a 3-0 run with an Izzy Van De Wiele and Kenadee Coyle block followed by a kill from Coyle on the right side. Keeping the lead, the rest of the match, both teams rallied on the court until the Red and White drove in a 5-0 run into the 15-point media timeout in the third set. Out of the break, JSU ran on a 3-1 drive to cut the margin down to five points. Paige Briggs picked up her final kill of the afternoon with a shot off the defender’s finger tips into the back row on the 18th point in a 3-1 run. As JSU caught up in within five points, the Tops drove the match home with five points in a row off of three sideout points and two kills off the hand of Logan Grevengoed to solidify the third sweep for WKU in Conference USA action.

The Hilltoppers are back in Diddle Arena tomorrow (10/8) for round two with the Gamecocks at noon.

