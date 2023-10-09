Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement that the interview was voluntary and conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

