The city of Auburn hosting Halloween events for the community

By William Battle
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting a lineup of events leading into Halloween, inviting the community and surrounding areas to join the festivities.

Kicking off the celebration is the 5th Annual Zombie 5K Run-Walk on Oct. 21. Participants are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by dressing up in their favorite costumes.

“The Zombie 5K is more of an interactive race that people enjoy doing. Along the route, you have surprises, so you never know what you’re going to encounter,” said Rhonda Sullivan, Director of Auburn Kentucky Tourism.

Pre-registration for the event is $25 until Thursday, and it increases to $30 on the day of the race. You can contact them at 270-542-7877.

On Oct. 26, Auburn will commence its Third Annual Pumpkin Trail.

Three hundred pumpkins, donated to the school, will be creatively decorated and lined up along the park’s track. This unique event invites businesses and individuals alike to express themselves through pumpkin art.

“You can go and make a pumpkin that you want to make a statement,” Sullivan said. ”If you want to advertise your business, you can put it on there. We’ll cut the lights on down at the track and leave them on until about 9 o’clock in the evening, so you can go at your own leisure.”

On Oct. 28, the city will host its Second Annual Halloween Parade, followed by the Party on the Square. The festivities will continue with live music from The High Fidelity, a popular local band. Food trucks will provide delectable treats, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie for all ages.

Bringing the month’s events to a close are S’mores and More and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29. Families can enjoy games, s’mores by the fire pit, and candy for the kids.

“We encourage the community to come out and be a part of that,” Sullivan said.

