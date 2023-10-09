Clouds move out this afternoon

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll say goodbye to the cooler temperatures for a few days as temperatures before we see another cold front move through at the end of this week.

Clouds move out this afternoon!

After a few days dodging shower chances around the region and staying dry, we see our main chances for rain Thursday night into Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the region. We are watching this system closely as the front could bring some stronger storms to the region. Otherwise, we are expecting temperatures to take another nosedive as we roll into next weekend.

