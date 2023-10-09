Corley Earns multiple Player of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football wide receiver Malachi Corley has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Blenders Eyewear, after his standout performance at Louisiana Tech on Thursday, CUSA announced Monday.

Corley was also named the East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout Player of the Week and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Corley recorded 207 receiving yards – with 142 coming after the catch, after leading the country in the category last season – and three touchdowns on eight receptions in WKU’s 35-28 win over the Bulldogs at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

The 207 yards were a career high for the junior and marked the third 200-yard receiving game in program history. Corley’s three touchdowns also tied a career high.

With his first catch of the game – a 70-yard touchdown reception – Corley claimed sole possession of second place on WKU’s career receptions list. He now has 217 catches in his career. He also had touchdown receptions of 48 and 29 yards, and moved into third place on the program’s career touchdown receptions list with 23.

Corley has 538 yards and five touchdowns on 37 receptions in five games played this season. He enters the week leading Conference USA in receptions per game with 7.4, receiving yards per game with 107.6 and touchdown receptions with five. Corley is second in CUSA in total receptions and total receiving yards this season, but has played at least one game fewer than the leader in each category.

In addition to the CUSA weekly honor, Corley was also named the Senior Bowl Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout Player of the Week, and to PFF’s Team of the Week on Monday.

It is WKU’s fourth CUSA weekly award this season, and the first Offensive Player of the Week honor. Linebacker JaQues Evans and kicker Lucas Carneiro earned CUSA Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, after WKU’s Week 1 win over South Florida, and linebacker Bryson Washington was named Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Middle Tennessee.

WKU is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in CUSA this fall. The Hilltoppers are off this week, and will next face Jacksonville State on the road in Jacksonville, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

