Gov. Beshear presents more than $4.2 million in awards to benefit Ohio, McLean Counties

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $4.2 million in funding to benefit Ohio and McLean counties on Monday that will go toward resurfacing roads, expanding access to high-speed internet, supporting cleaner water, increasing tourism and supporting local nonprofits.

“Today was a great day as we announced funding to support transportation, high-speed internet, cleaner water, tourism and local nonprofits in Ohio and McLean counties,” said Beshear. “With this funding, we are one step closer to building that better Kentucky we all want – one where our kids and grandkids have every possible opportunity right here at home.”

“Our community is so blessed to have these projects funded,” said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston. “Every one of them is so greatly needed. We so much appreciate the Governor for helping us.”

“Today’s announcements will make our roads safer for our families and our kids,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “These are the projects where the rubber literally meets the road, and our citizens see direct benefits from government work. We always appreciate when the state supports the people of McLean County, and we’ll continue our work to improve the lives of our people.”

“These resurfacing projects play a crucial role in ensuring our roads are safe and well-maintained,” said Sen. Gary Boswell of Owensboro. “I’m pleased to witness investments being made in McLean and Ohio Counties to enhance their transportation infrastructure, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share this positive news.”

“The funding announced today will go a long way in Ohio County, increasing cleaner water, resurfacing roads and aiding nonprofit organizations. Many in our community rely on our nonprofits, with each organization having a unique mission. They provide improved quality of life for families with aid and advocacy,” said Rep. Scott Lewis of Hartford. “The Cleaner Water Program is fundamental to ensuring the people of Ohio County have access to clean drinking water and adequate wastewater systems. It was an honor for me to support the funding for this project. I am pleased to see it make an impact on our community today.”

“This is an exciting announcement for McLean County. Every dollar we spend on roads and infrastructure is an investment in our communities,” said Rep. Jim Gooch of Providence. “Resurfaced roads prevent unnecessary wear and tear on cars. At a time when the economy is putting strain on Kentuckians, it is important to protect motorists from costly car repairs.”

Road Resurfacing

Beshear awarded Ohio County $85,725 to resurface Hopewell Road. He also awarded McLean County $252,000 to resurface parts of Kaizer North and Buck Creek Church Road.

High-Speed Internet Access

Through the Better Internet Program, the Governor presented over $1.2 million to Charter Communications to connect 627 homes and businesses in Ohio County to high-speed internet. The company will also contribute nearly $2.5 million in matching funds, bringing the total investment in this community to $3,709,249.

Cleaner Water Program Awards

Beshear presented a total of nearly $1.5 million from the Cleaner Water Program to organizations and cities in Ohio County. The awards will increase water service to over 1,700 underserved families. These projects include:

$92,517 to the Ohio County Fiscal Court;

$424,020 to the city of Beaver Dam;

$527,166 to the Ohio County Water District;

$194,820 to the city of Hartford;

$45,500 to the city of Fordsville; and

$160,000 to the city of Centertown.

Community Development Block Grant Funding

Beshear presented $1 million for the Ohio County Water District to rebuild the Ohio County Water District’s (OCWD) raw water intake facility.

The current water intake line in Cromwell pulls from the Green River.

The funding will go toward rebuilding the intake line and constructing two new submerged intake screening structures, as well as helping with erosion control and riverbank stabilization at the intake site.

This funding is in addition to the $1 million Beshear announced for this project last year.

Tourism Marketing Funding

The Governor awarded $29,709 to the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and $12,851 to the Ohio County Tourism Commission to support travel marketing and promotion.

“The funds have immensely increased marketing options and avenues to promote the attractions of Ohio County, The Home of Bluegrass,” said Executive Director of the Ohio County Tourism Commission Jody Flener.

“Tourism has grown tremendously in our area over the past few years,” said Executive Director of the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission Shelby Whitely. “We have worked tirelessly to grow the tourism industry in our community, and we are seeing the results of the efforts. We are very appreciative of the financial assistance we have received from the state.”

The funds are distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.

Nonprofit Awards

Beshear presented over $167,000 in funding to five nonprofits in Ohio County from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which helps organizations across Kentucky recover.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly.

This fund provides one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit. The awards include:

$79,511 for The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Music Foundation of Kentucky;

$24,270 for the Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County;

$11,569.45 for the Holy Redeemer Parish of Beaver Dam;

$6,374.12 for the St. John Parish of Fordsville; and

$45,349 for the Family Wellness Center.

