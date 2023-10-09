Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentuckians from local churches in Bowling Green and Glasgow are among those who remain in Israel amid attacks from the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group known as Hamas.

River Lake Church in Glasgow and Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green were initially in Jerusalem for a spiritual journey when Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

In a phone call Monday morning, Executive Minister at Broadway United Methodist Chruch Jason Brown confirmed that the group is still in Israel, but they have a safe plan to return to the United States.

Regarding the situation, Congressman Brett Guthrie released the following statement:

“We are praying for all of those affected by the deadly attacks in Israel. Please know that my office is fully engaged to assist any Kentuckian’s safe return home. With concern for the safety of those in Israel as my greatest priority, we cannot identify any specific group or individual who may or may not be in Israel at this time.”

Senator Mitch McConnell’s office has confirmed they have “been in close contact with individuals and organizations from Kentucky currently in Israel.”

The office also said, “We have reached out to State Department officials on their behalf. The State Department has established a 24/7 coordinating group communicating with U.S. citizens and providing them assistance through phone calls and an online form.”

As for River Lake Church, Pastor Nic Smith, his daughter Kate and 16 other church members departed on Saturday, Sept. 30 for Israel and were expected to arrive home Monday, Oct. 9 before the attacks broke out.

WBKO confirmed Monday with a family member of a person in River Lake’s group that they “are good and are working on a plan to get out.”

Pastor Smith’s wife Lisa Smith confirmed to the Barren County Progress Sunday that the group’s flights were all canceled. They were safe at a hotel in Jerusalem, the BCP reported.

Additionally, Lorne Saltsman, a person on the trip, posted to Facebook Sunday that the group was safe at the Grand Court Hotel in Jerusalem.

“We are leaving this hotel and going to another safe hotel. The guide said that Israel has secured it now and feels very comfortable taking us there,” Saltsman said. “Our guide is very confident and was a military commander, so he understands the war and where it’s safe and where it’s not. We are all safe and, under the circumstances, in good spirits.”

Saltsman updated the post and said that they arrived at a new hotel in Jerusalem and asked for prayers for a safe flight for all of those on the trip back to Glasgow.

On Saturday, Smith posted a Facebook live video on River Lake Church’s page sharing an update.

“If you are not aware yet, Israel has just declared war on Hamas, and we are in the middle of a conflict over here. We are fine. Everything is okay. Everyone is calm. Where we are at, we have not seen anything happen with where we are staying right now and God willing that we’ll be okay. I would ask that you would pray for Israel though.”

WHAS-TV, our ABC affiliate in Louisville, reports a group from Nelson County was also visiting Israel. They are expected to arrive back in the states Wednesday.

Several airlines have suspended operations and cancelled flights due to the attacks.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.