Med Center Health discusses importance of getting vaccinated this fall

Fall is here and winter is coming soon, so it’s time to renew those flu and COVID-19 shots.
Fall is here and winter is coming soon, so it’s time to renew those flu and COVID-19 shots.(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fall is here and winter is coming soon, so it’s time to renew those flu and COVID-19 shots.

Both shots are available now and can be done at the same time at Med Center Health.

Dr. Suman Shekar, FACP with Med Center Health said the newest shot for COVID-19 is not a booster, but an updated version of the vaccine meant for newer strains and can be taken at the same time as the flu shot due to new CDC guidelines.

“The flu affects the southern hemisphere first and based upon those strains, we come up with the new flu vaccines every season,” Med Center Health Dr. Suman Shekar, FACP said, “We have a Quadrivalent vaccine this time, and anyone over six months of age to 65 years of age, we expect them to get the regular flu vaccine, and 65 years and older we encourage them to get the higher dose of the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Shekar also said that the best time to get the shot is between now and November because it takes a few weeks for the shots to give immunity. She added in the last few years, Kentucky has seen a trend where cases of the flu increase during the month of December.

“We encourage our patients to get the vaccines to prevent hospital admissions and ICU admissions... there are so many people who cannot take the vaccine, they’re immunocompromised, so we will help those patients as well and the fetuses and the babies younger than six months will get the immunity if all of us get vaccinated,” Dr. Shekar said.

As far as insurance is concerned, Dr. Shekar said all types should cover the shot.

“Medicare, Medicaid, and for the uninsured kids, we have a vaccine for children program and there’s a bridge program, which helps the uninsured patients to get their vaccines,” Dr. Shekar said.

To schedule an appointment for either shot call (270) 901-0629 or visit medcenterhealth.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is...
BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence
The family's show will reach it's peak with the arrival of 'CarnEvil' on Halloween night.
Magnolia Street family continues Halloween celebration for the 13th year
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel

Latest News

At the beginning of this school year, UK HealthCare collaborated with Fayette County Public...
UK HealthCare & FCPS launch program to help students with disabilities
Importance of screenings during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
The supply is "critically low."
Blood Assurance in need of O-positive blood donations
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and although the exact cause is unknown, anyone...
Med Center Health OBGYN discusses importance of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month