Med Center Health discusses importance of getting vaccinated this fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fall is here and winter is coming soon, so it’s time to renew those flu and COVID-19 shots.

Both shots are available now and can be done at the same time at Med Center Health.

Dr. Suman Shekar, FACP with Med Center Health said the newest shot for COVID-19 is not a booster, but an updated version of the vaccine meant for newer strains and can be taken at the same time as the flu shot due to new CDC guidelines.

“The flu affects the southern hemisphere first and based upon those strains, we come up with the new flu vaccines every season,” Med Center Health Dr. Suman Shekar, FACP said, “We have a Quadrivalent vaccine this time, and anyone over six months of age to 65 years of age, we expect them to get the regular flu vaccine, and 65 years and older we encourage them to get the higher dose of the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Shekar also said that the best time to get the shot is between now and November because it takes a few weeks for the shots to give immunity. She added in the last few years, Kentucky has seen a trend where cases of the flu increase during the month of December.

“We encourage our patients to get the vaccines to prevent hospital admissions and ICU admissions... there are so many people who cannot take the vaccine, they’re immunocompromised, so we will help those patients as well and the fetuses and the babies younger than six months will get the immunity if all of us get vaccinated,” Dr. Shekar said.

As far as insurance is concerned, Dr. Shekar said all types should cover the shot.

“Medicare, Medicaid, and for the uninsured kids, we have a vaccine for children program and there’s a bridge program, which helps the uninsured patients to get their vaccines,” Dr. Shekar said.

To schedule an appointment for either shot call (270) 901-0629 or visit medcenterhealth.org.

