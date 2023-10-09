Monday looks comfy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A CHILLY start to our day across the WBKO viewing area as some of us saw some frost! We’ll say goodbye to the cooler temperatures for a few days as temperatures before we see another cold front move through at the end of this week.

We’re starting to watch some rain chances for the end of the week

After a few days dodging shower chances around the region and staying dry, we see our main chances for rain Thursday night into Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the region. We are watching this system closely as the front could bring some stronger storms to the region. Otherwise, we are expecting temperatures to take another nosedive as we roll into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.