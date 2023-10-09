Monday looks comfy!

We’re starting to watch some rain chances for the end of the week
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A CHILLY start to our day across the WBKO viewing area as some of us saw some frost! We’ll say goodbye to the cooler temperatures for a few days as temperatures before we see another cold front move through at the end of this week.

We’re starting to watch some rain chances for the end of the week

After a few days dodging shower chances around the region and staying dry, we see our main chances for rain Thursday night into Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the region. We are watching this system closely as the front could bring some stronger storms to the region. Otherwise, we are expecting temperatures to take another nosedive as we roll into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, police investigating officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is...
BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
While the sales are the obvious draw for vendors, many say that what brings them back each year...
Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale draws in vendors and customers nationwide

Latest News

We’re starting to watch some rain chances for the end of the week
Monday looks comfy!
Highs in the middle 60s are expected
Another chilly day expected for Sunday
Highs in the middle 60s are expected
Another chilly day expected for Sunday
We’ll start in the 40s and end in the 60s!
Saturday brings in sweater weather and sunshine