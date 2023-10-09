Slight warming trend ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Can’t rule out a few areas of patchy frost, especially for areas much further east of I-65. It is certainly feeling and starting to look a little more like fall out there.
The autumn colors will really start to peak over the next few weeks.

LOOKING AHEAD: The sunshine will warm us back into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. Expect upper 70s, even close to 80 by Thursday. Another cold front is due to arrive later Friday night into early Saturday.

A cold front is due in Friday night.
A cold front is due in Friday night.(David Wolter)

The front will bring scattered showers and storms, but right now, the severe weather threat is quite limited. Your First Alert Team is going to keep you updated. The weekend is again looking cool with that chance for a few spotty showers.

