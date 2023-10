Last week was fall break, so Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb recap football action over the last two weeks.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb welcome Logan County Volleyball as they just wrapped up regular season play, and later they chat with Jacob Lang from Greenwood Golf as he tied for fourth in the 2023 Leachman Buick GMC/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship.

Head coach Caleb Sheffield, Aubrey Sears, Lydia Owens, and Sloan Coursey.

Greenwood golfer Jacob Lang talks about his journey throughout his final high school season.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.