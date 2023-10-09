Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train

The train was able to stop as people moved the car out of the way.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Video footage shows a group of people helping a woman whose car broke down near the railroad tracks in La Grange as a train approached.

The video shows the car come to a stop, putting their hazard lights on. As the train approaches from behind and the crossing gates lower, the driver gets out and tries to push.

A group of people see what’s happening and run to help push the car out of the way.

Thankfully, the train is able to come to a complete stop and the conductor gets out to make sure everything is OK.

This week's JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
