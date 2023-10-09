Weihe tabbed CUSA Volleyball Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s slate of weekly award winners Monday, as the [RV] Tops remain undefeated in CUSA action with series sweeps over Liberty and Jax State this week. Freshman middle hitter Gabby Weihe was named the CUSA Freshman of the Week, her second honor of the season.

Averaging 1.46 kills a set, the WKU middle hitter hit .333 through the week, marking her eighth in the league in hitting percentage over four matches. With nine kills off of 15 swings, Weihe hit .400 in the five-set thriller over Liberty and worked the defensive side of the net, stuffing a career-high 7 blocks from the middle.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.