Bernheim Arboretum fuels conservation efforts through natural art installations

The arboretum's next series, L-A-N-D, will be unveiled in summer, 2024.
The arboretum's next series, L-A-N-D, will be unveiled in summer, 2024.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, home to the viral ‘Forest Giants in a Giant Forest’ art installation by Thomas Dambo, has gained global attention for their conservation efforts fueled by ongoing artist partnerships since the giants’ installation in 2019.

“Our mission is to connect people to nature, and we believe that through art, it allows people to engage with nature in a new way, and think about it in a new way,” said Hannah Coleman-Zaitzeff, assistant curator of art and nature for the arboretum. “So, we are balancing being stewards of the land, taking care of this land, taking care of the plants that are here and the ecosystems that already exist here in this part of Kentucky while inviting people to come be a part of that without disrupting those natural ecosystems.”

With the arboretum’s upcoming installation, L-A-N-D, or Landscape, Art, Nature, Design, and Experience of Discovery, they hope to continue fostering those relationships with families across the globe. One piece in the installation, Chrysalis by Nikki Pike, has already been installed and resembles a chrysalis made entirely of tree bark wedged between two trees.

“That program is focused on making art integrated with the landscape and asking people to address the climate crisis, to address nature in general,” Coleman-Zaitzeff said, “and we’re inviting artists from all over the world who specialize in landscape art and design to come to build work here, and we’re going through those applications right now.”

While art throughout the forest draws in adults from across the globe, Bernheim’s ‘playcosystem’ creates lasting relationships with nature from a young age. The on-site playground is made entirely of natural materials.

“We believe that if we start connecting children with natural elements early in life, we have a better shot of turning them into, or creating, or fostering environmental stewards for the rest of their life,” said Claude Stephens, director of the Children at Play Network at Bernheim.

Aside from art and play places, the arboretum’s executive director, Mark Wourm, said that at its core, the forest provides a free escape into nature, away from the busy distractions of everyday life.

“Everybody’s busy, everybody’s anxious. Everybody thinks they have so much to do that they can’t do anything,“ Wourm said. “Nature is your perfect escape because it has been scientifically proven that when you spend time in nature, your blood pressure drops, your heart drops, your anxieties melt away, and your social interactions become more positive. Your mental health improves and your physical health improves.”

The arboretum’s next event, Color Fest, is set to run Nov. 4 - 5 and will explore the science behind leaves changing color in fall.

L-A-N-D is expected to be complete and unveiled in summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child

Latest News

Houchens Industries Small Business Accelerator which will be located in the old Save-a-Lot...
Kick off event held for Houchens Industries Small Business Accelerator
Chris Chandler mentioned that he wants to provide a unique experience to those in the bowling...
WKU Hardin Planetarium reopens after technical malfunction
The changing colors of leaves across the state have many looking for the opportunity to take in...
Bernheim Arboretum fuels conservation efforts through natural art installations
Hugh Wallace McCoy died at his residence last Saturday.
Former WBKO Chief Engineer passes away