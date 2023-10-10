A chilly start!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures through the morning are going to start chilly in the 40s. Nice sunshine will help us reach the low 70s this afternoon!

We get warmer in the next few days and we’re even close to 80 by Thursday. Another cold front is due to arrive later Friday night into early Saturday. The front will bring scattered showers and storms, but right now, the severe weather threat is quite limited. Your First Alert Team is going to keep you updated. The weekend is again looking cool with that chance for a few spotty showers.

