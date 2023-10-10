Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child

Latest News

Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas