Former WBKO Chief Engineer passes away

Hugh Wallace McCoy
Hugh Wallace McCoy(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man who flipped the switch to bring the WBKO TV station to life in 1962, has died.

Hugh Wallace McCoy died at his residence last Saturday.

He was 87 years old.

When the Butler County native signed our station on as the chief engineer, we were called WLTV for “wonderful live television.”

After working at the station for 18 years, McCoy worked at Desa International until he retired in 2007.

Along the way, he created numerous electronic designs, and wrote several Christian songs.

Visitation for McCoy will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, all at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green.

Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting events every weekend during October in celebration of...
The city of Auburn hosting Halloween events for the community
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

After visiting, each student will also be bringing home their own Hot Wheels version of the...
Warren Elementary students surprised with field trip to National Corvette Museum
A Scottsville couple have been charged after police say they paid a juvenile with marijuana as...
Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Dan Murph and Ali Zia sat down the Kelly Austin to discuss the Kentucky Grand Hotel's "Haunted...
Kentucky Grand Hotel hosting "The Haunted Hotel" this Halloween season - October 10, 2023
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child