Former WBKO Chief Engineer passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man who flipped the switch to bring the WBKO TV station to life in 1962, has died.

Hugh Wallace McCoy died at his residence last Saturday.

He was 87 years old.

When the Butler County native signed our station on as the chief engineer, we were called WLTV for “wonderful live television.”

After working at the station for 18 years, McCoy worked at Desa International until he retired in 2007.

Along the way, he created numerous electronic designs, and wrote several Christian songs.

Visitation for McCoy will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, all at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green.

Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

