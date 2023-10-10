Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in response to attacks in Israel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 10, to sunset Friday, Oct. 13, to honor the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in the lowering of the flags. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

