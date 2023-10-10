WKU’s Hardin Planetarium is back open after technical issues

By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin Planetarium at Western Kentucky University is back open.

After a technical issue with equipment, troubleshooting was needed to get back operational.

Planetarium Expert, Chris Chandler says the importance of having its doors open is to provide unique learning experiences for all, including those in school.

“I’m going to show you the night sky, what’s in the sky that night, and you’re going to see any star,” Chandler said. “If you want to know what that particular star’s name is, you point a laser pointer at it. I’ll show you the star’s name.”

The Hardin Planetarium also hosts a variety of free and paid shows that many are able to see throughout the week. Free shows are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For additional information on the programs offered, check out their website at https://www.wku.edu/hardinplanetarium/.

