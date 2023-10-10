Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Johnnie Tarter

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Johnnie Tarter, a regional supervisor for driver testing with the Kentucky State Police has found a passion in photographing youth sports in Metcalfe County.

Parents with children in sports consider him a household name.

“He’s at every game and never expects anything in return and it really means a lot for our kids and for us as parents to have him there, supporting them and showing them that they are valued,” said Brittney Emberton, a friend and parent with a daughter in sports.

Around 15 years ago, Johnnie began taking photos of his stepson who was a student-athlete. He quickly found a hobby that he loved.

“I didn’t realize that I loved photography as much,” Tarter said. “I’d never taken pictures, and once I started, I realized pretty quickly that I love this.”

Once he realized his calling, he invested in equipment to help better capture the perfect moments, volunteering his time to photograph every game he could attend.

“What I love about taking sports photography is catching that perfect moment,” Tarter said. “That memory for that student to have for the rest of their life that they can show their kids, their grandkids down the road.”

Johnnie’s commitment goes beyond the games. After each match, he spends countless hours editing and organizing the photos on his Facebook page, ensuring that children and their families can relive and cherish these captured moments through his photography.

“When people go and they see these pictures and they like and they comment, not only does that make me feel good, I know it makes that athlete feel good. They love that communication,” Tarter said.

For many children, having a family member in the audience at every game isn’t always possible. However, they all know that Johnnie is there, supporting their efforts.

“I just want these kids to know that I do care,” Tarter said. “That’s one of the reasons that I do what I do. I want them to know that there is someone that does care about them.”

