Kick off event held for Houchens Industries Small Business Accelerator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, a partnership was formed between the City of Bowling Green, the Housing Authority, Houchens Food Group, and the State of Kentucky to create a space where businesses just starting out could “incubate” before moving on to their own space.

It would also include businesses that were unable to rebuild after the December 2021 tornadoes. The idea became known as the Houchens Industries Small Business Accelerator.

This afternoon, the partners invited the community and held a Renovation Kick-Off Ceremony. The event marked a significant step forward for small business owners, offering them a chance to thrive in a unique space designed to nurture their ambitions.

“It’s been a dream so that we can establish businesses for new and upcoming entrepreneurs, and after the tornadoes, many places needed a new home. So, we’re making this an accelerator for both budding enterprises and existing ones,” said Abraham Williams, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

The accelerator will be a haven for small businesses, offering them the resources and infrastructure to grow until they are ready to venture into their own dedicated spaces. This concept will not only foster entrepreneurship but also contribute to the revitalization of the local economy.

“It’s really just been sitting here in downtown Bowling Green, and now it has an opportunity for a new life as a Kickstarter for businesses trying to get that first foot in the door. With all the growth in Bowling Green, there aren’t many opportunities for starting a business. It’s hard to find affordable rent to get through those crucial first few years, and that’s precisely what this accelerator is meant to be,” said Brent Childers, Director of Neighborhood and Community Services.

The Houchens Industries Small Business Accelerator will be located in the old Save-a-Lot building at 348 College Street.

It is expected to be up and running by June 2024.

