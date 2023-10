OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says there is a crash involving an overturned semi in the 100 block of State Route 54 E. in Fordsville.

He says it’s by the Jumping Jacks.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff said both lanes of traffic will be shut down for several hours.

