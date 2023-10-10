SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child

Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson(Allen County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man and woman have been charged after police say they paid a juvenile with marijuana as compensation to look after their child while they were at work.

Trever Johnson, 34, and Amber Caldwell, 30, were charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and human trafficking (forced labor of a victim under 18-years-old).

Scottsville Police reported that on Aug. 18 the department received a call to 408 North Court Street for assistance from the DCBS in reference to a juvenile that was hired to supervise children while the parents were at work.

Police reported that the juvenile lived with Johnson and Caldwell and reported that in lieu of money, the juvenile was given marijuana as a form of payment by the adults.

After initial investigations, Caldwell and Johnson were charged on Oct. 2.

They were taken to the Allen County Detention Center where they remain as of Tuesday morning on $50,000 cash bonds.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting events every weekend during October in celebration of...
The city of Auburn hosting Halloween events for the community
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in response to attacks in Israel
President Joe Biden has announced support for Israel in the conflict, meaning Israel would have...
Western Kentucky University history professor contextualizes Israel-Palestine conflict