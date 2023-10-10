SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man and woman have been charged after police say they paid a juvenile with marijuana as compensation to look after their child while they were at work.

Trever Johnson, 34, and Amber Caldwell, 30, were charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and human trafficking (forced labor of a victim under 18-years-old).

Scottsville Police reported that on Aug. 18 the department received a call to 408 North Court Street for assistance from the DCBS in reference to a juvenile that was hired to supervise children while the parents were at work.

Police reported that the juvenile lived with Johnson and Caldwell and reported that in lieu of money, the juvenile was given marijuana as a form of payment by the adults.

After initial investigations, Caldwell and Johnson were charged on Oct. 2.

They were taken to the Allen County Detention Center where they remain as of Tuesday morning on $50,000 cash bonds.

