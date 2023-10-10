This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas

This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas

This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas.  Amanda has been volunteering with Junior Achievement for 12 years at Plano Elementary School where she has taught various grades.  When asked about her favorite part of JA, Amanda replied, “Being a volunteer with Junior Achievement allows me to have a positive impact on the next group of leaders in our community. Financial literacy and entrepreneurship are important lessons that Junior Achievement provides to students who might not otherwise have this exposure.”  Regarding her volunteer experience with JA, Amanda continued, “What I underestimated about volunteering with JA was the impact the program would have on me.  The positive energy of the children was a breath of fresh air giving me hope for our community in the years to come.  Bowling Green is so blessed with amazing teachers, staff and volunteers who support and encourage their students.”  Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky is grateful for the years of support Amanda has given as a classroom volunteer and her commitment to students in the community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally.  For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting events every weekend during October in celebration of...
The city of Auburn hosting Halloween events for the community
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

Western Kentucky University
WKU’s Hardin Planetarium announces reopening date following sudden closure
Muhlenberg County Schools created a Merger/Relocation Committee to smoothen the transition for...
Committee formed to aid in merging, relocation of Muhlenberg County schools
Golf gfx
SKYCTC to host 11th Annual Scholarship Scramble
In this week's addition of Poppy's Field Trip, Matt Stephens takes us to Gamaliel Elementary...
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Gamaliel Elementary School