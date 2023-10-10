This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas

This week’s JA People of Action is Amanda Reed, Finance Director with Halton Group Americas. Amanda has been volunteering with Junior Achievement for 12 years at Plano Elementary School where she has taught various grades. When asked about her favorite part of JA, Amanda replied, “Being a volunteer with Junior Achievement allows me to have a positive impact on the next group of leaders in our community. Financial literacy and entrepreneurship are important lessons that Junior Achievement provides to students who might not otherwise have this exposure.” Regarding her volunteer experience with JA, Amanda continued, “What I underestimated about volunteering with JA was the impact the program would have on me. The positive energy of the children was a breath of fresh air giving me hope for our community in the years to come. Bowling Green is so blessed with amazing teachers, staff and volunteers who support and encourage their students.” Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky is grateful for the years of support Amanda has given as a classroom volunteer and her commitment to students in the community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

