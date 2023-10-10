Warming Back Up

CHILLY WEATHER TONIGHT

SOME MORE CLOUDS TOMORROW; A LITTLE WARMER

COLD FRONT FRIDAY NIGHT AND COOLER THIS WEEKEND

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We get another chilly night ahead as temperatures head back down into the lower and middle 40s. Some more cloud cover is going to limit sunshine on Wednesday, but highs still warm into the middle, even upper 70s. We could even hit 80 on Thursday with better sunshine.

A cold front is going to bring some rain, but certainly some cooler weather into the weekend. (David Wolter)

A few showers are possible Friday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are more likely Friday night as a cold front moves in. The severe weather threat still appears quite limited.

A cold front passage Friday night is going to bring back the autumn chill over the weekend. (David Wolter)

The weekend is going to be quite cool with highs only in the 60s and even upper 50s on Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible later in the weekend into next week as highs remain cool.

