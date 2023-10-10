Warming Back Up

Highs will be warmer over the next few days, but a cold front Friday night is going to bring a little rain and cooler weather in time for the weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • CHILLY WEATHER TONIGHT
  • SOME MORE CLOUDS TOMORROW; A LITTLE WARMER
  • COLD FRONT FRIDAY NIGHT AND COOLER THIS WEEKEND

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We get another chilly night ahead as temperatures head back down into the lower and middle 40s. Some more cloud cover is going to limit sunshine on Wednesday, but highs still warm into the middle, even upper 70s. We could even hit 80 on Thursday with better sunshine.

A cold front is going to bring some rain, but certainly some cooler weather into the weekend.
A cold front is going to bring some rain, but certainly some cooler weather into the weekend.(David Wolter)

A few showers are possible Friday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are more likely Friday night as a cold front moves in. The severe weather threat still appears quite limited.

A cold front passage Friday night is going to bring back the autumn chill over the weekend.
A cold front passage Friday night is going to bring back the autumn chill over the weekend.(David Wolter)

The weekend is going to be quite cool with highs only in the 60s and even upper 50s on Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible later in the weekend into next week as highs remain cool.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child

Latest News

Highs will be warmer over the next few days, but a cold front Friday night is going to bring a...
Weather changes ahead
A chilly start!
A chilly start!
A chilly start!
A chilly start!
The forecast is dry through part of the day on Friday. A cold front will then bring some...
Dry and Warmer Days Ahead