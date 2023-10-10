Warren Elementary students surprised with field trip to National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday morning, students at Warren Elementary School were treated with a special surprise as they walked into the school to start the day. They will be visiting the National Corvette Museum soon.

As the students approached the school building, several Corvettes, provided by the local Corvette Club, were parked at the entrance.

“When the buses pulled in, all the kids just saw and they were just looking at the windows it was so exciting for them to see that,” Warren Elementary Principal, Marlow Hazard said.

During the morning assembly, they found out they would be getting a chance to see those cars and learn more about them while on a free field trip at the National Corvette Museum. After the announcement, a few of the students were able to go out and see the cars at the front of the school.

“The Corvette community came out large, not just here locally, but across the United States to say, we know that we need to inspire the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts,” NCM President and CEO, Sharon Brawner said.

She added that about a year ago, they started a campaign called Fund a Field Trip which uses donations and other funds to allow students to see the museum that may not otherwise have an opportunity to do so.

“As a 501(c)(3)...we’re a different type of nonprofit,” Brawner said, “Instead of us providing dollars into the community, we generally are receiving those dollars to help us take care of our collection, to preserve the history, that’s what we do. But we wanted to take it to the next step, so we asked our community to give and that has made the funding possible”.

As for what came next after the school was chosen, Harzard said it was pretty simple.

“They just reached out to me and said that one elementary was chosen for the fun trip field trip program, Hazard said, “We just got in contact with the buses, and the bus garage to get the transportation all scheduled and that was it...They did most of the legwork”.

After visiting, each student will also be bringing home their own Hot Wheels version of the Corvette.

“To be able to tell them, they’re all gonna get a Corvette is really fun,” she said, “We know that students start to develop ideas of what am I going to do when I grow up when we’re all very little... you’re drawing pictures of yourself as a fireman, a policeman things that are much more conventional in our thoughts as young people but we want to inspire them to know that there are other options and never is it too early to start inspiring and letting them start to understand that you have lots of diverse options in your career path”.

If you would like to make a donation to the Fund a Field Trip Program, visit corvettemuseum.org and click on Fund a Field Trip.

