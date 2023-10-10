Western Kentucky University history professor contextualizes Israel-Palestine conflict

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Biblically, the feud between Israel and Palestine started near 2000 B.C. Those in the area were at odds on whether Ishmael, an Arab, or the Jewish Isaac should inherit Palestine given both were technically sons of Abraham.

Politically, things started much later towards the end of the 19th century as the Israeli people and Palestinians fought for various properties, reaching a head in 1947 with the United Nations’ “Partition Plan.”

“In 1947 that really set roughly the modern boundaries of Israel and Palestine. They got redrawn with Israel gaining more territory in the wake of the 1967 War and the 1973 wars,” said Timothy Quevillon, a history professor from Western Kentucky University. “Since ‘73, the borders have largely been accepted and agreed upon internationally.”

While both religion and politics play a role in the feud, Quevillon says it isn’t necessarily a religious issue.

“Ultimately, even though it’s couched around religion and it gets shrouded around religion, it’s not necessarily an inherently religious debate. It is one that is at its core, very political and very social,” Quevillon said.

Though regarding Hamas, Quevillon says this could be considered a religious war.

“Their goal as an organization is to not only push Jews out of Israel and destroy Israel as a government but also then eradicate the region of Jews,” Quevillon said. “For the innocent Palestinians who are stuck in the middle of this and so many Gazans who don’t necessarily support Hamas, and they’re just stuck with them because of what was essentially a coup of their government.”

Historically, these conflicts have ended with a ceasefire or peace declaration from an outside source, usually Egypt. While Quevillon says this may solve problems in the short term, it may take a while for a long-term solution.

“For any long-term peace, there’s going to have to be not only agreement among Israelis and Palestinians, but you’re going to have to have the rest of the world and the United Nations actually holding both sides to the agreement, which they have largely proven unwilling to do in years past,” Quevillon said.

President Joe Biden has announced support for Israel in the conflict, meaning Israel would have the backing of the United States should things continue to escalate.

“One of the real problems between, especially when you deal with Hamas in Gaza, is they are backed by Iran and Russia, some nations that America does not have good diplomatic relations with at the time,” Quevillon said. “So if you have an all-out war between Gaza and Israel, there is the risk of Iran getting involved or Russia getting involved, both of which are nuclear nations.”

Biden has announced plans to talk with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to coordinate a response to the situation unfolding. The White House has said they have no plans to send troops to Israel.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Kentuckians from local churches among those vying to return home from Israel
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
Hopkinsville city councilman arrested for suspected DUI following accident
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) is...
BRASS emphasizes resources available to victims of domestic violence
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024

Latest News

Western Kentucky University history professor contextualizes Israel-Palestine conflict
Both shots are available now and can be done at the same time at Med Center Health.
Med Center Health discusses importance of getting vaccinated this fall
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting a lineup of events leading into Halloween, inviting the...
The city of Auburn hosting Halloween events for the community
Construction on the incoming Buc-ee’s location in Smiths Grove is well underway, and crews say...
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024