Western Kentucky University history professor contextualizes Israel-Palestine conflict

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Biblically, the feud between Israel and Palestine started near 2000 B.C. Those in the area were at odds on whether Ishmael, an Arab, or the Jewish Isaac should inherit Palestine given both were technically sons of Abraham.

Politically, things started much later towards the end of the 19th century as the Israeli people and Palestinians fought for various properties, reaching a head in 1947 with the United Nations’ “Partition Plan.”

“In 1947 that really set roughly the modern boundaries of Israel and Palestine. They got redrawn with Israel gaining more territory in the wake of the 1967 War and the 1973 wars,” said Timothy Quevillon, a history professor from Western Kentucky University. “Since ‘73, the borders have largely been accepted and agreed upon internationally.”

While both religion and politics play a role in the feud, Quevillon says it isn’t necessarily a religious issue.

“Ultimately, even though it’s couched around religion and it gets shrouded around religion, it’s not necessarily an inherently religious debate. It is one that is at its core, very political and very social,” Quevillon said.

Though regarding Hamas, Quevillon says this could be considered a religious war.

“Their goal as an organization is to not only push Jews out of Israel and destroy Israel as a government but also then eradicate the region of Jews,” Quevillon said. “For the innocent Palestinians who are stuck in the middle of this and so many Gazans who don’t necessarily support Hamas, and they’re just stuck with them because of what was essentially a coup of their government.”

Historically, these conflicts have ended with a ceasefire or peace declaration from an outside source, usually Egypt. While Quevillon says this may solve problems in the short term, it may take a while for a long-term solution.

“For any long-term peace, there’s going to have to be not only agreement among Israelis and Palestinians, but you’re going to have to have the rest of the world and the United Nations actually holding both sides to the agreement, which they have largely proven unwilling to do in years past,” Quevillon said.

President Joe Biden has announced support for Israel in the conflict, meaning Israel would have the backing of the United States should things continue to escalate.

“One of the real problems between, especially when you deal with Hamas in Gaza, is they are backed by Iran and Russia, some nations that America does not have good diplomatic relations with at the time,” Quevillon said. “So if you have an all-out war between Gaza and Israel, there is the risk of Iran getting involved or Russia getting involved, both of which are nuclear nations.”

Biden has announced plans to talk with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to coordinate a response to the situation unfolding. The White House has said they have no plans to send troops to Israel.

