BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company

Average complainant says they are out $1,700 in unfulfilled merchandise
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Better Business Bureau issued another warning this summer about sports trading card company Panini America, after tracking a pattern of consumer complaints against the business.

“We’re getting complaints from consumers that they’re not getting merchandise, or they’re not getting goods and services that were promised,” said Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The BBB has received complaints from collectors in 46 states as well as three Canadian provinces.

Most complaints centered around customers purchasing multi-card packs that contained redemptions for “high-value” player cards the company failed to deliver. Disputed amounts range from $100 to $20,000, with an average loss reported to the BBB of $1,700.

“There’s a lot of emotional ties to sports teams, cities, players, things like that. We also know there’s a dollar value with sports teams and players and cards and memorabilia,” McGovern said. “You’re losing an investment. And you’re losing a part of something that is close to you.”

InvestigateTV reached out to Panini America for a response but has yet to hear back. The BBB said the company has since responded to its original inquiry as well as some unanswered complaints.

The BBB shared several tips for sports memorabilia collectors:

  • Do your homework on companies before making purchases
  • Check with the local BBB to see if there are complaints against the business
  • Anyone who experiences issues or does not receive merchandise should report the business

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy