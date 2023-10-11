Centers for Hope cuts ribbon on new thrift store

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Centers for Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new thrift store this morning.

Unlike your typical thrift store, it is meant to be a refuge for individuals struggling with the challenges of life, offering essential items and other necessities.

“It really is a community-based thrift store that can provide a kind of refuge for people who are really struggling with everyday circumstances and everyday life. They might need certain things or certain items to get back on their feet,” said Brandy Moore, Executive Director for Centers for Hope.

The thrift store represents a continuation of Centers for Hope’s core mission, which centers around meeting the spiritual, physical, mental, and material needs of the people they encounter in the Bowling Green community.

Centers for Hope initially started as a ministry of Living Hope Baptist Church before becoming a separate nonprofit organization three years ago. It now operates various programs, including the Center for Biblical Counseling and the Pregnancy Center, offering its services free of charge.

“The resources that are raised here are turned directly into meeting the practical needs of women who are pregnant and women who have given birth,” said Gregg Farrell, Senior Pastor at Crossland Community Church. “A portion of it will also be able to help us with the counseling center to provide ongoing marriage counseling and life counseling as well.”

For the items in the store, the organization relies on donations from the public. Donors can conveniently drop off items at the store.

The Centers for Hope is actively exploring options to pick up donations from those who may not have the means to deliver items themselves.

“When a person has something they no longer need if they bring it here we can provide it to someone who needs it,” Farrell said. “Let’s turn something that might be considered you don’t want anymore into something somebody most desperately needs, and that’s help.”

The Centers for Hope have received an outpouring of support from the Bowling Green and Warren County communities to turn this vision into a reality.

“Over the past several years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of Bowling Green and Warren County support,” Moore said. “Not only financially but with a lot of just the encouragement and support we’ve received along the way.”

They are currently looking for appliances and furniture to provide to members of the community.

The thrift store is located in the Western Gateway Shopping Center. It is open to the public from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

More information about Centers for Hope’s range of services can be found online, allowing residents to explore the various ways this organization is enriching and supporting the community.

