Centers for Hope cuts ribbon on new thrift store

The Centers for Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new thrift store located in the...
The Centers for Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new thrift store located in the Western Gateway Shopping Center this morning.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Centers for Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new thrift store this morning.

Unlike your typical thrift store, it is meant to be a refuge for individuals struggling with the challenges of life, offering essential items and other necessities.

“It really is a community-based thrift store that can provide a kind of refuge for people who are really struggling with everyday circumstances and everyday life. They might need certain things or certain items to get back on their feet,” said Brandy Moore, Executive Director for Centers for Hope.

The thrift store represents a continuation of Centers for Hope’s core mission, which centers around meeting the spiritual, physical, mental, and material needs of the people they encounter in the Bowling Green community.

Centers for Hope initially started as a ministry of Living Hope Baptist Church before becoming a separate nonprofit organization three years ago. It now operates various programs, including the Center for Biblical Counseling and the Pregnancy Center, offering its services free of charge.

“The resources that are raised here are turned directly into meeting the practical needs of women who are pregnant and women who have given birth,” said Gregg Farrell, Senior Pastor at Crossland Community Church. “A portion of it will also be able to help us with the counseling center to provide ongoing marriage counseling and life counseling as well.”

For the items in the store, the organization relies on donations from the public. Donors can conveniently drop off items at the store.

The Centers for Hope is actively exploring options to pick up donations from those who may not have the means to deliver items themselves.

“When a person has something they no longer need if they bring it here we can provide it to someone who needs it,” Farrell said. “Let’s turn something that might be considered you don’t want anymore into something somebody most desperately needs, and that’s help.”

The Centers for Hope have received an outpouring of support from the Bowling Green and Warren County communities to turn this vision into a reality.

“Over the past several years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of Bowling Green and Warren County support,” Moore said. “Not only financially but with a lot of just the encouragement and support we’ve received along the way.”

They are currently looking for appliances and furniture to provide to members of the community.

The thrift store is located in the Western Gateway Shopping Center. It is open to the public from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

More information about Centers for Hope’s range of services can be found online, allowing residents to explore the various ways this organization is enriching and supporting the community.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Police respond.
WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road
Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Kelly Austin talks with New Lyfe Films and and TM Television's Derrick Simmons and Carl Maxie...
Local film producers talk about their first film “Unfulfilled”