Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say Anthony W. Murphy has been eluding law enforcement since June 2019. They say he has active arrest warrants for first degree Rape and first degree Sexual Abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

Murphy is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds. Police say he has ties to South Central Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

