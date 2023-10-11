Deep-sea explorer and oceanographer Robert Ballard kicks off WKU’s new presidential speaker series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adventurer, expeditioner, and oceanographer. Dr. Robert Ballard wears many hats, but today he played the role of guest speaker at the Harden Planetarium.

Dr. Ballard was the first in Western Kentucky University’s new presidential speaker series with a talk called “Deep Sea Exploration: Past, Present, and Future.”

From discovering the sunken Titanic to the German battleship known as “Bizmark,” Ballard has embarked on over 165 explorations, being recognized by National Geographic on many occasions and awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Medal presented by President George W. Bush.

In a Q&A prior to the event, Ballard spoke about his expedition, accomplishments, and upbringing, mentioning his ambitions and undeniable knack for exploring things he was simply curious about.

“I have a busy mind. My wife said I do not want to be in your head,” Ballard said. “I dream up things at mile a minute. I wake up in the middle of the night. My subconscious has been waiting for me to say I have this new idea, and I go ‘I need to get back to sleep.’ It never sleeps and it’s always moving.”

His curiosity for the deep blue had humble beginnings.

“I began by exploring tidal pools,” Ballard said. “It’s sort of like a kaleidoscope for a kid to just learn and I learned what the tides were.”

Ballard’s upbringing came with trials and tribulations, but he defied the odds and stuck to his passions.

“I’m dyslexic. I went through a very difficult period when I was told that was stupid when I knew I wasn’t,” Ballard said. “I got knocked down a lot. It was my passion that got me up. I’ve discovered that I had this gift that I thought was a liability and it turned out to be a gift. In fact, there’s a book out right now called The Dyslexic Advantage. And in the book, they talk about how Dyslexics become great explorers. There’s a little chapter about me.”

Ballard also encourages people to follow their passions.

“Well, I think we all have dreams,” Ballard said. “I mean, if you don’t follow yours, and if you don’t follow your passion, why are you here? [I’m] constantly telling young people, listen to your heart, and then use your mind to get there.”

Ballard spoke at Van Meter Hall and was the first of WKU President Timothy Caboni’s speaker series.

More information about Ballard and the series can be found here.

