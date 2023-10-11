Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.(Source: Maywood Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection with his mother’s death.

Brown was arrested near San Diego on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities said he fled to Mexico soon after his mother’s body was found near a creek behind her Chicago-area home on Sept. 16.

Mexican authorities have reportedly known his whereabouts since at least Sept. 19 but were waiting for an arrest warrant before they deported him.

The source also said police are working to transfer Brown to the Chicago area.

The medical examiner’s office for Cook County, Illinois, said Brown’s mother died from injuries related to an assault and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for...
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend